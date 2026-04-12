Indian Army launches ‘Radio Sikkim Sundari’ to connect remote border communities

In a significant step towards enhancing communication in remote border regions, the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps has established 88.4 FM ‘Radio Sikkim Sundari’, Sikkim’s first Border Village Community Radio Station, in East Sikkim.

The initiative is aimed at improving access to information for residents living in high-altitude border areas, where geographical isolation, harsh weather conditions and limited mobile and internet connectivity often hinder communication. The community radio station seeks to bridge this information gap by providing reliable and timely broadcasts tailored to local needs.

The station was inaugurated in the presence of senior officers of the Trishakti Corps, representatives from the civil administration and members of the local community. Dedicated to the citizens of Sikkim, the radio service will broadcast local news, weather updates and information on various government schemes, while also promoting the region’s cultural heritage and addressing community concerns.

In addition, the platform is expected to encourage participation from local youth, offering them opportunities to develop communication skills and actively engage in community-driven content. Programmes focusing on agriculture, education and community development are also planned as part of the station’s regular broadcasts.

A senior military official stated that the initiative would help connect remote communities, amplify local voices and support socio-economic development in border areas, while strengthening ties between the armed forces and the local population.

The launch of Radio Sikkim Sundari marks an important milestone in efforts to enhance connectivity and community engagement in Sikkim’s frontier regions, contributing to inclusive development and improved access to essential information.