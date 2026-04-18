Indian Army leads multi-agency flood relief drill ‘Exercise Jal Rahat’ in Guwahati

The Indian Army conducted a large-scale joint flood relief exercise, “Exercise Jal Rahat,” at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, showcasing coordinated disaster response mechanisms among multiple agencies. The exercise was organised by the Red Horns Division under the Gajraj Corps to strengthen preparedness for flood-related emergencies in the region.

The drill brought together personnel from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), demonstrating coordinated rescue operations and inter-agency synergy. The exercise focused on operational modalities during flood situations, including evacuation protocols, deployment of advanced technology, and rapid response coordination.

Designed to enhance response capability during severe flooding, the exercise simulated real-life scenarios involving stranded civilians, rising water levels, and emergency evacuations. Specialist teams conducted rescue missions using boats and high-end equipment, while drones were deployed for aerial surveillance and delivery of essential supplies to affected areas. Deep-water rescue operations were also demonstrated by trained teams from participating agencies.

The event highlighted the importance of interoperability among stakeholders in disaster situations, ensuring a unified and efficient response during natural calamities. Officials noted that such joint exercises are crucial for aligning standard operating procedures and strengthening institutional coordination.

The exercise was witnessed by senior Army officials, representatives of state administration, Central Armed Police Forces, and disaster management organisations, along with nearly 800 attendees, including cadets from NCC and NSS and students from various educational institutions in Guwahati.

Lieutenant General Neeraj Shukla, General Officer Commanding of Gajraj Corps, reviewed the operational readiness of flood relief columns and addressed the gathering. He emphasised the need for a “whole-of-society” approach to disaster management, underscoring the principles of “Predict, Prepare, Protect and Provide” to strengthen resilience and response mechanisms.

He also highlighted the importance of “Janbhagidari se Aapda Prabandhan” (people’s participation in disaster management) as a guiding framework for future preparedness. Participating agencies committed to conducting regular joint training, updating standard operating procedures, and investing in capacity building to enhance emergency response systems.

Officials stated that the exercise reinforced public confidence in the preparedness of security and disaster response agencies, while advancing the objective of collective action under the guiding principle, “Sanghatit Shakti Se Jan Aapda Suraksha.”