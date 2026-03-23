Indian Army neutralises unexploded bombs after ULFA(I) assault on Assam police camp

Swift action by the Indian Army averted a potential disaster after unexploded ordnance was recovered following a militant attack on a police camp in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Specialised bomb disposal teams from the Army’s Red Shield Sappers were deployed to Jagun soon after reports emerged of unexploded rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) and under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) rounds lying near an Assam Police Commando camp.

The ordnance, left behind after a pre-dawn assault allegedly by ULFA (Independent), posed a serious risk to civilians in the surrounding tea garden belt.

Working in coordination with Assam Rifles, the Army secured the area, enforced safety cordons and carried out a detailed assessment of the explosives. The devices were then carefully transported to a designated safe zone and destroyed in a controlled operation, following standard protocols. Officials said the operation was executed with precision, ensuring there was no collateral damage.

The timely intervention prevented any civilian casualties or damage to property in what is considered a sensitive area near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The recovery followed an attack around 2 am on Sunday at Jagun 10 Mile, where unidentified militants hurled multiple grenades at the commando camp before opening fire. Security personnel retaliated immediately, leading to an exchange that lasted nearly half an hour. The attackers eventually retreated under pressure.

Four police commandos were injured in the gunfight, one of them seriously. The injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The banned outfit ULFA (Independent) has claimed responsibility for the assault, which has triggered heightened security across Upper Assam. Joint operations by the Army and Assam Police are underway to track down those involved, with additional forces deployed in the area.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the attack, calling it “highly condemnable” and said a counter-insurgency operation had already been launched. He added that those responsible would be “certainly… nabbed”.

Security agencies said forces remain on high alert and reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.