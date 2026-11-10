The Indian Army, in collaboration with Mission SEVA NGO, Margherita, organised a pre-recruitment medical examination camp for aspiring candidates at Margherita in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday, with the aim of encouraging local youth to join the Armed Forces.

The camp was organised by the Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps to motivate and facilitate young candidates preparing for the upcoming Indian Army and Short Service Commission (SSC) recruitment processes.

A total of 60 aspirants, including 48 boys and 12 girls, participated in the camp and underwent preliminary medical screening to assess their physical fitness and medical eligibility for recruitment.

The examinations included assessments of height, weight, eyesight, hearing ability and general physical health. Candidates were also provided guidance on the medical fitness standards prescribed for recruitment into the Armed Forces, along with advice on personal hygiene, physical fitness and corrective measures for minor medical conditions, wherever applicable.

The initiative witnessed participation from local youth aspiring to join the Armed Forces and serve the country. Representatives of the Indian Army and Mission SEVA NGO encouraged the candidates to maintain physical fitness, discipline and dedication while preparing for the recruitment process.

Parents, community leaders and local authorities were also urged to motivate eligible young people to take advantage of upcoming recruitment opportunities.

The initiative is part of the Indian Army's efforts to promote youth empowerment, facilitate access to recruitment-related guidance and strengthen its engagement with local communities.