Indian Army organises Project NAVBHARAT in Assam to inspire youth towards Viksit Bharat goals

The Indian Army, through the Spearhead Division of the Spear Corps, organised an inspirational programme under Project NAVBHARAT at Likabali aimed at motivating youth and strengthening the spirit of national unity and service.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of Likabali and nearby Silapathar, who took part in various educational and motivational activities conducted by the Army.

According to officials, special lectures and short films based on Operation Sindoor were showcased to inspire students with stories of bravery, determination and selfless service towards the nation.

The programme also featured an operational briefing highlighting the preparedness, discipline and operational capabilities of the Indian Army. Participants were given an opportunity to witness a static display of weapons and military equipment, which attracted significant interest among attendees.

A detailed lecture on the success of Operation Sindoor was also conducted at Commerce College Silapathar, focusing on the Army’s professionalism and commitment to national security and nation-building.

Officials said the initiative aimed to promote stronger civil-military relations while encouraging young people to contribute positively towards the vision of a developed India under the Viksit Bharat mission.

The event concluded with participants expressing admiration for the courage, patriotism and dedication demonstrated by the Indian Army.