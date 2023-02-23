The Indian Army has established its first Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) Regiment in the Eastern Theatre to strengthen its air defense capabilities along the northern borders.

The regiment has been equipped with the indigenous MRSAM Weapon System, also known as the 'Abhra' Weapon System, which was jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), with active participation from Indian public and private defence industry partners, including MSMEs.

This state-of-the-art medium range air defence weapon system provides air defence against a wide array of aerial targets like fighter aircraft, UAVs, helicopters, and sub and supersonic missiles and is capable of engaging multiple targets simultaneously.

During his visit to the MRSAM Regiment, Lieutenant General RP Kalita, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, emphasized that India will soon become self-reliant in defence manufacturing in line with the national aim of "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The establishment of the MRSAM Regiment marks a significant step towards indigenisation in the defence sector and provides a giant leap towards enhancing India's defence capabilities.