Indian army restores crucial connectivity between Siliguri and Mirik in North Bengal

The Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps has restored a vital transport link in North Bengal by establishing a temporary foot bridge across the Balason River at Dudhia, reconnecting Siliguri and Mirik after severe weather disrupted movement in the region.

The intervention was undertaken following a requisition from the district administration after the existing bridge was washed away due to continuous rainfall, leaving residents, commuters and travellers facing significant difficulties in crossing the river.

Responding swiftly to the situation, the Army constructed a 34-metre foot bridge to restore pedestrian connectivity and ensure continued access to key routes, including border crossing points such as Pashupati Phatak.

The newly installed structure is expected to facilitate safe movement for local communities and travellers while providing immediate relief until a long-term solution is implemented.

In addition to the temporary restoration effort, the Army is also working on plans to launch a wider Bailey Bridge in the near future, based on the same administrative requisition. Once operational, the bridge will accommodate vehicular traffic and help revive tourist movement in the region, an important contributor to local livelihoods.

Authorities stated that special emphasis has been placed on structural security and safety measures to ensure stability and safe public usage of the bridge.

An Army official said that the Indian Army remains committed to extending support to civil administration and local communities whenever required, adding that restoration of the connectivity corridor would ease daily movement, support tourism and provide relief to residents until a permanent infrastructure solution is established.

The initiative highlights the coordinated efforts of the Indian Army, civil administration and local communities in addressing infrastructure challenges caused by adverse weather conditions.