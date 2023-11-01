Indian Army on November 1 rubbished the allegations made by an ex-jawan turned ULFA (I) cadre stating that youths of the state are being exploited by security forces. Calling the accusations made by the ULFA (I) cadre as baseless, Indian Army in a press note stated that it is a malicious attempt to malign the image of Indian Army.

Mentioning about the circumstances under which the ULFA (I) cadre had joined the banned militant organisation, the Indian Army in its press note mentioned, "As per available records, Paban Neog was recruited in 166 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Home & Hearth) (ASSAM) on 01 May 2017. The individual proceeded on 27 days of Annual Leave in May 2023. Post completion of leave, he did not return to unit and was declared a deserter as per rules".

Indian Army further brushed away claims made by the ex-army jawan turned ULFA (I) cadre alleging about a blast that took place in Tinsukia's Makum involving three of his former colleagues from the army identified as Hemanta Chetia, Krishna Moran and Bhadrajit Moran in the name of ULFA (I) under the order of commander of Dishah camp in Assam.

"The allegation by the individual Paban Neog regarding a ‘’blast in May 2023 in Tinsukia's Makum involving three of his former colleagues from the army identified as Hemanta Chetia, Krishnia Moran and Bhadrajit Moran, in the name of ULFA (I) under the order of commander of Dishah camp in Assam” is completely baseless as there was no blast that had occurred in Tinsukia in May 2023", stated the press note.

Earlier, reports emerged of a former army personnel to have joined the outlawed United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA (I)). A video emerged wherein the ULFA (I) cadre accused the security forces of exploiting young individuals to commit crimes, thereby tarnishing the reputation of the banned outfit.

The ex-serviceman turned ULFA (I) cadre shared his experiences, raising serious accusations against the security forces in Assam.

The cadre identified as Paban Neog hailing from Narayanapur in Lakhimpur district alleged that he was inducted in the Indian Army's Assam Regiment in the year 2017 till 2023 as a jawan in a camp located in Tinkukia.

Further Neog alleged that the Indian Army asked the Assamese youths in the force to conduct fake blasts only to defame the ULFA (I). Following his disagreement with his superiors he decided to leave the army and joined the outfit in June 2023.

Also read: Assam: Ex-Army jawan turned ULFA (I) cadre alleges exploitation of youths by security forces to defame outfit