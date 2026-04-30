Indian Army safely neutralises World War II-era unexploded bomb in Assam

The Indian Army on April 30 successfully neutralised an unexploded World War II-era ordnance discovered in a civilian area at Ledo-Lekhapani in Assam.

According to officials, the unexploded ordnance (UXO), measuring approximately 12 inches in length and 6 inches in diameter, was found in a populated area, posing a serious threat to civilian life and property.

Following the information, the Red Shield Sappers of the Indian Army promptly deployed a bomb disposal team to the site.

The team immediately secured the area, evacuated civilians from nearby locations, and established a safety perimeter while strictly following standard safety protocols.

Army personnel carefully handled the UXO and transported it to a designated safe location away from human habitation.

The ordnance was later neutralised in a controlled operation without causing any collateral damage or injuries.

Officials stated that the operation was carried out with professionalism and precision, ensuring the complete safety of local residents.

The incident once again highlighted the Indian Army’s continued commitment to maintaining safety and security in the region while protecting civilian lives.