Amidst the ongoing pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath Dham in Kashmir, millions of devotees have embarked on their journey since June 29. This annual pilgrimage, known for its spiritual significance, draws devotees from across the country to seek blessings at the holy shrine.

In a significant display of support and coordination, Indian Army soldiers hailing from Assam have been actively involved in assisting devotees during their arduous journey. The soldiers, known for their dedication and expertise, have been deployed to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage route.

The Amarnath Yatra, spanning several days, involves traversing challenging terrains and varying weather conditions, making the assistance of military personnel crucial for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. Their presence not only provides logistical support but also instills a sense of security among the devotees, enhancing the overall pilgrimage experience.