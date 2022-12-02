The Indian Army will train five commandos battalions which have been recruited recently by the Assam Police at seven different locations.

In a bid to strengthen the state security mechanism, the Assam government has taken a key step by recruiting five newly raised commando battalions.

''Assam government has taken a step ahead to strengthen the state security mechanism by recruiting 2570 trainees (2282 males and 288 females) and raising five new commando battalions. Indian Army is undertaking the training of Assam Police commandos at 07 different locations,'' an official statement said on December 2.

It further said that the training, which commenced on November 21, 2022, will be carried out for 40 weeks by qualified instructors of the Army to include basic military training and advanced training.

On December 1, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, DGP, Assam, and Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana, GOC Gajraj Corps formally announced the commencement of the Assam Police commando training by addressing the newly recruited Assam Police trainees at Narangi Cantt.

While addressing the police trainees, the Lieutenant General motivated the trainees and highlighted the importance of quality training being imparted by the Indian Army to assist the future custodians of law and order in dealing with any situation.

He also complimented the trainees for getting selected through a rigorous selection procedure and exhorted them to always adhere to the motto of Assam Police i.e "Always at Your Service".

The inaugural ceremony of Assam Police training was attended by various military and civil dignitaries including K V Singh Deo, Spl DGP (Prosecution and BIEO) BK Mishra, ADGP (OSD), Munna Prasad Gupta, ADGP (Adm/ M&L), Major General S Murugesan, GOC of Indian Army's formation at Rangia, Harmeet Singh, Commissioner, Guwahati, besides the other dignitaries.

Notably, the Indian Army and the Assam Police have been jointly operating against the insurgents in the state since the 90s.

''These joint operations have played a major role in bringing normalcy to a very large extent in the state of Assam,'' the statement added.