The Indian Army conducted the Agniveer Recruitment Rally at the Upendranath Brahma Football Stadium in Udalguri from August 16 to August 23, providing the youth of Northeastern states, particularly from Lower Assam districts, an opportunity to serve the nation as Agniveers.

Approximately 25,000 candidates appeared for the written exam, out of which 2,500 candidates from 13 districts of Assam and seven Northeastern states were shortlisted for the recruitment rally.

The districts included in the rally were Baksa, Chirang, Barpeta, Golpara, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Darrang, Udalguri, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, and South Solmara. The rally was held not only for the recruitment of Agniveers but also for the selection of Junior Commissioned Officers (religious teacher).

The selection process was rigorous, involving a series of assessments that included physical fitness tests and medical examinations.

The selected candidates, based on merit, will be sent to the respective training centers to commence their journey as proud members of the Indian Army.

The Indian Army extended gratitude to the Civil Administration and the state police for their unwavering support, which was instrumental in ensuring the success of this event. The rally stands as a testament to the commitment of the Indian Army to fostering and nurturing the potential of the youth from the Northeast, offering them a chance to serve the nation with honor and dedication.