Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps hosts mega ex-servicemen rally in Assam, 4000 veterans participate

In a powerful demonstration of its enduring commitment to those who once served the nation in uniform, the Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army organised a large-scale Ex-Servicemen Rally at Hem Barua Higher Secondary School on Sunday. The event brought together thousands of veterans, Veer Naris, and their families, reinforcing the Army’s pledge that service to a soldier does not end with retirement.

The rally witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with nearly 4,000 ex-servicemen and their dependents from Sonitpur and Biswanath districts attending the gathering. The massive participation reflected the deep and unbreakable bond between the Indian Army and its veteran community, many of whom travelled from remote areas to take part in the initiative.

Major General HS Gill, General Officer Commanding of the Blazing Sword Division, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, he paid rich tributes to the veterans and Veer Naris, acknowledging their sacrifices and invaluable contributions to the nation’s security and sovereignty. “Your courage and resilience remain the bedrock of our inspiration,” he said, honouring those who served on the frontlines.

A highlight of the event was a solemn felicitation ceremony in which six Veer Naris and eight distinguished war veterans were honoured for their exemplary service and sacrifice. The programme stood as a poignant reminder of the immense contributions made by soldiers and their families in safeguarding the nation.

To ensure comprehensive support for the veteran fraternity, the rally featured 46 dedicated welfare stalls, functioning as a one-stop platform for addressing various post-retirement needs. Specialised pension assistance cells were established with representatives from the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA) Guwahati and the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions) Prayagraj, who provided on-the-spot assistance for pension-related issues and guidance on the SPARSH digital pension platform.

The stalls also offered support related to healthcare through the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), employment opportunities, and documentation assistance. Officials from the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) and several Records Offices were present to ensure that veterans and their families received seamless support in navigating administrative processes.

Taking a holistic approach to resettlement, the rally saw active participation from several civil government departments, including Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and the District Industries and Commerce Centre. Experts provided valuable insights into agri-entrepreneurship, livestock farming, and MSME opportunities, encouraging veterans to pursue sustainable livelihood options after military service.

Financial institutions such as the State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Punjab National Bank also participated in the event, offering advisory services on financial planning, loans, and pension management. In addition, leading corporate players including Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, and Sonalika Tractors guided veterans on dealership prospects and technical employment opportunities.

A high-capacity medical camp was another key attraction, providing free consultations in orthopaedics, ophthalmology, dentistry, and gynaecology. Demonstrating special care for disabled veterans, the organisers distributed wheelchairs and hearing aids, while a customised tri-scooter was presented to a disabled war veteran to support his mobility and independence.

The spirit of service extended further through a voluntary blood donation drive, where soldiers and participants collectively contributed 80 units of blood. Meanwhile, the Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Jorhat, conducted counselling sessions for aspiring youth, motivating them to join the armed forces and carry forward the proud tradition of military service.

The day concluded on a patriotic note with a vibrant cultural programme by local students, whose performances celebrated the spirit of the nation and honoured the sacrifices of its soldiers.