Indian Army's Spearhead Gunners lead high-intensity artillery exercise with ITBP, Assam Rifles

The Indian Army’s Spearhead Gunners conducted a high-intensity joint artillery firing exercise at Darranga in Assam, in collaboration with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Assam Rifles and Army Aviation. The exercise underscored India’s growing emphasis on integrated operational capability, precision engagement and rapid response mechanisms amid evolving security challenges.

The joint drill brought together advanced surveillance systems, reconnaissance flights and coordinated firepower deployment, reflecting a cohesive approach to modern battlefield operations. Conducted in challenging terrain conditions, the exercise focused on enhancing real-time battlefield awareness, precision target acquisition and swift engagement capabilities.

Surveillance assets and reconnaissance sorties played a decisive role in target detection and fire correction, enabling accurate artillery engagement. The seamless integration of Mortar Fire Controllers from Infantry, ITBP and Assam Rifles ensured effective communication, rapid information exchange and synchronized fire support.

Officials stated that the participation of Army Aviation strengthened aerial reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, significantly boosting situational awareness and operational efficiency. The coordinated employment of firepower validated the forces’ ability to operate as a unified combat entity under dynamic operational scenarios.

The exercise also reinforced interoperability with specialized units, including the Arunachal Scouts, further deepening jointness among the Army and paramilitary forces deployed along sensitive frontiers.

Defence sources emphasized that the drill successfully validated high standards of combat readiness, joint operational commitment and a robust framework for integrated surveillance and firepower employment. The collaborative training not only enhanced mutual confidence among participating forces but also strengthened collective capability to respond effectively to emerging security threats.