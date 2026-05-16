Indian composer and music producer Anurag Saikia makes history with landmark Warner Chappell Music deal

Celebrated Assamese composer and music producer Anurag Saikia has made history by signing a landmark publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, becoming one of the first Indian artists to partner with the global music major.

The agreement marks a significant moment for Indian composers working across film, OTT and independent music spaces, and is expected to expand Saikia’s global reach in film, television and mainstream music markets.

Known for his soulful and experimental compositions, Saikia has earned widespread recognition for his work in popular OTT productions including Panchayat, particularly the song “Paheli,” and “Ishq Hai” from the third season of Mismatched. His film credits also include critically acclaimed Bollywood films such as Thappad and Article 15.

Among his notable independent projects is Project Borgeet, a 2019 initiative that reinterpreted ancient Assamese devotional songs with an 85-piece Macedonian orchestra and a Shillong-based choir, showcasing his distinctive folk-fusion musical style rooted in Assam’s cultural heritage.

Under the publishing agreement, Warner Chappell Music will represent Saikia’s existing catalogue along with his future works across major international markets. The deal comes shortly after the company launched direct operations in India, enabling collaborations and artist signings within the country itself.

The partnership also follows Saikia’s participation in Warner Chappell Music’s annual songwriting camp in Las Vegas in September 2025, where he collaborated with international songwriters and producers.

Calling the partnership a major milestone, Saikia said the deal represented not only personal growth but also a wider opportunity for Indian music and regional voices to gain global recognition.

His manager Sidhartha Todi, founder of STARtist Management, described the collaboration as an important step towards building long-term international opportunities for Indian artists.

David Goldsen, A&R at Warner Chappell Music, praised Saikia’s musical talent and expressed confidence in expanding his global presence through the partnership.