Indian fisherman goes missing near Assam's Sribhumi border; suspected abduction by Bangladesh national

Tension has gripped the Gobindapur area of Assam's Sribhumi district along the India-Bangladesh border following the disappearance of a 35-year-old Indian national, Balai Namasudra. His family suspects that he may have been abducted by Bangladeshi nationals after he went fishing near the border.

According to the family, Balai left home at around 6 am to go fishing but did not return for several hours, raising concern among his relatives. Subsequently, the family lodged a missing-person complaint at the Sribhumi Sadar Police Station.

Following the incident, police and the Border Security Force (BSF) launched a search operation to trace the missing man.

The family claimed that although Gobindapur falls within Indian territory, movement in the area located inside the barbed-wire fencing requires permission from the BSF. Names of people entering and leaving the area are also reportedly recorded by the BSF.

The family has raised questions over Balai's disappearance, stating that his name was allegedly not found in the BSF entry records, adding to the mystery surrounding how he reached the border area and subsequently went missing.

While the family suspects abduction, authorities are investigating whether Balai was abducted or went missing due to some other circumstances.

Sribhumi Senior Superintendent of Police Leena Doley confirmed the incident and said police are taking the matter seriously. Search operations are underway to trace the missing person, while further investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance continues.