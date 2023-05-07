The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Assam State Branch has expressed deep concern and resentment over the viral video clip of the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup district misbehaving with a senior doctor on duty at Singimari model hospital. The IMA Assam State Branch has strongly condemned the behavior of the district head and has requested the Minister of Health & Family Welfare to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The IMA Assam State Branch, being the largest organization of modern medicine doctors, said that they always upholds the dignity of doctors and medical professionals. They said that the members of the association as well as the entire doctor community are deeply anguished by the public display of misbehavior by the highest representative of the constitution.

The State President of IMA Assam State Branch, Dr. Arunima Goswami, has appealed to Health Minister to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The medical community expects that necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety and dignity of doctors and medical professionals.