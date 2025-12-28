Assam: Congress marks 140th foundation day at Margherita Congress Bhawan

The 140th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress was celebrated with enthusiasm at Margherita Congress Bhawan on December 28, with party workers, local leaders and supporters gathering in large numbers to commemorate the historic occasion.

The programme was organised by the Margherita Block Congress Committee to mark the founding of the Congress on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (now Mumbai) by Allan Octavian Hume and other leaders. The celebration began with the hoisting of the Congress flag by Chitra Borgohain, president of the Margherita Block Congress Committee.

In her address, Borgohain highlighted the Congress party’s pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle, nation-building and its continued commitment to secularism, social justice, integrity and equality. She emphasised the party’s contribution to inclusive development and called for strengthening grassroots-level work in the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

A meeting was held following the flag-hoisting ceremony under the presidentship of Chitra Borgohain. Among those present were Margherita Block Congress Committee vice presidents Toufik Khan and Bachu Dey, general secretary Deepjyoti Taye, Arup Sharma, Alfaz Ahmed, Tinsukia District Congress Committee vice president Satender Prasad, Tinsukia District Congress Committee Gorkha Cell president Rudra Prasad Sharma, and representatives of the Mahila Congress, Margherita Assembly Youth Congress, Seva Dal and NSUI.

Party workers paid tributes to iconic leaders who shaped the Congress and India’s democratic journey, including Allan Octavian Hume, Womesh Chandra Banerjee, Surendranath Banerjee, Anandmohan Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Sarojini Naidu.

Addressing the gathering, Borgohain reiterated the commitment of Congress workers to take the party’s ideology and principles to every household in the region. He said party members took an oath to remain dedicated to the Indian National Congress and to continue serving the people and the nation.