Indian national Nikhil Gupta, implicated in an alleged failed assassination attempt on India-designated pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York City, has been extradited from the Czech Republic to the United States to face trial, NBC News reported.

A spokesperson for the US District Court announced that Gupta is scheduled to appear on federal murder-for-hire charges in the lower Manhattan courthouse on Monday, June 17. The US Justice Department has accused Gupta, 52, of being an associate of the Indian government, alleging that they, along with others, conspired to assassinate Pannun in New York City.

The Justice Department initially announced charges against Gupta in November last year, following his arrest in June 2023 in the Czech Republic. At the time, they indicated that Gupta would be extradited to New York to face trial.

Pannun, who holds both American and Canadian citizenship, is an India-designated terrorist. The US Justice Department's November announcement included an unsealed indictment against Gupta for his alleged role in the foiled plot to assassinate a US-based leader of the Sikh Separatist Movement.

According to prosecutors, an unidentified Indian government employee, referred to as CC-1 in the indictment, recruited Gupta to hire a hitman for the assassination. The plot, however, was thwarted by US authorities.

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