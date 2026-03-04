Indian People’s Forum issues helpline numbers for Assamese people stuck in Dubai amid escalating West Asia conflict

As tensions continue to escalate in West Asia, particularly in Iran, the Indian People’s Forum (IPF) has stepped in to assist Indian nationals stranded amid the conflict. The community organisation has released a state-wise list of helpline numbers and contact persons to provide immediate support to those affected. Indian citizens from Assam requiring assistance can reach out to Dubai-based Assamese journalist Geetika Datta at +971-555138679 for emergency coordination and guidance.

The IPF, a prominent non-partisan body operating across all seven Emirates of the United Arab Emirates, functions as a crucial bridge between the Indian diaspora and official missions, including the Indian Embassy and Consulates.

Known for its 24/7 emergency assistance, legal aid facilitation and health awareness initiatives, the forum plays a key role in ensuring the welfare and safety of expatriates during crises.

Beyond emergency response, the organisation actively fosters community engagement through large-scale cultural events such as Onam celebrations, Republic Day programmes and Kavi Sammelans, alongside social outreach initiatives including medical camps, blood donation drives and professional seminars. With structured regional chapters and state councils to ensure grassroots-level coordination, the IPF maintains an active digital presence through its official website and social media platforms, extending support to Indian citizens from Assam as well as Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Karnataka currently in Dubai.