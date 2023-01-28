India Police Officer (IPS) officer GP Singh was appointed as Assam Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam Police on January 28.

Singh replaced Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta who is retiring after the completion of his tenure.

After his appointment as Assam DGP, Singh thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said he looks forward to the opportunity of serving the people of the state.

''With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I look forward to the opportunity of serving the people of Assam. Gratitude to the Honourable Chief minister Assam for reposing trust in me to lead the glorious Assam Police. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam,'' he tweeted.

With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I look forward to the opportunity of serving the people of Assam. Gratitude to the Honourable Chief minister Assam for reposing trust in me to lead the glorious Assam Police. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) January 28, 2023

Singh, a 1991-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has worked with the National investigating for six years, and in several parts of the northeast, including Assam, for over 18 years.

As per reports, Singh was sent to his parent cadre after the law and order situation in Assam started to deteriorate.

During his tenure with NIA, GP Singh worked on several militancy-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeastern region, and Punjab.

Besides this, Singh also dealt with several cases of NIA in Kashmir including the terror funding case.

While in the Northeast, he also served as the IG of North Assam and was also a part of several operations against the outfit United Liberation Front of Assam.

Soon after the development, people wished Singh for being appointed as Assam's DGP.

''Heartiest congratulations to Shri @gpsinghips on being appointed as DGP, Assam Police.

I am confident that under your watchful eyes, peace & harmony will continue to prevail in Assam.

Also, my best wishes to outgoing DGP Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta for his invaluable service,'' Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Pramod Boro tweeted.

Heartiest congratulations to Shri @gpsinghips on being appointed as DGP, Assam Police.



I am confident that under your watchful eyes, peace & harmony will continue to prevail in Assam.



Also, my best wishes to outgoing DGP Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta for his invaluable service. pic.twitter.com/HlDhE1RGMt — Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) January 28, 2023







