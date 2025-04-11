Indian Racing Festival to thrill Guwahati, Shillong, 3 other NE cities with Formula 4 action
The Indian Racing Festival will bring Formula 4 racing to five cities in Northeast India. Expect thrilling displays from both cars and bikes, showcasing India's future in motorsport.
"The Indian Racing Festival - a carnival of Total Control" is all set to cover key cities including Kohima, Aizawl, Shillong, Guwahati, and Gangtok. The championship will be held from April 12 to 22.
As per a release, the Indian Racing Festival is offering audiences an electrifying glimpse into the world of professional open-wheel racing. The line-up features champions across generations from 9-year-old karting sensations to racing champions and rally legends.
"Enthusiasts can look forward to jaw-dropping drifting displays in high-performance machines like Lexus and BMW, alongside gravity-defying stunts on Superbikes. The showstoppers will be young karting prodigies on their Rotax Karts who will push the limits of speed and skill, offering a powerful preview of India's racing future," the release said.
A key highlight of the tour will be blazing showcases of international Formula 4 and Wolf cars from the Indian Calendar:
April 12- Kohima (Nagaland)
April 16- Aizawl (Mizoram)
April 19- Shillong (Meghalaya)
April 20- Guwahati (Assam)
April 22- Gangtok (Sikkim)
The festival is powered by JK Tyre & Industries and is taking the thrill of performance-driven action to new heights with a focused tour in the Northeast region, the release said.
The JK Tyre National Racing Championship (JKNRC)--is now in its 28th consecutive year and has grown into a premier platform for nurturing racing talent from across the country.
Padma Shri awardee and India's first Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan and Gaurav Gill, India's first motorsport athlete to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award--besides many others are proud prodigies of JK Tyre, the release said.
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