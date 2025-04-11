"The Indian Racing Festival - a carnival of Total Control" is all set to cover key cities including Kohima, Aizawl, Shillong, Guwahati, and Gangtok. The championship will be held from April 12 to 22.

As per a release, the Indian Racing Festival is offering audiences an electrifying glimpse into the world of professional open-wheel racing. The line-up features champions across generations from 9-year-old karting sensations to racing champions and rally legends.

"Enthusiasts can look forward to jaw-dropping drifting displays in high-performance machines like Lexus and BMW, alongside gravity-defying stunts on Superbikes. The showstoppers will be young karting prodigies on their Rotax Karts who will push the limits of speed and skill, offering a powerful preview of India's racing future," the release said.

A key highlight of the tour will be blazing showcases of international Formula 4 and Wolf cars from the Indian Calendar:

April 12- Kohima (Nagaland)

April 16- Aizawl (Mizoram)

April 19- Shillong (Meghalaya)

April 20- Guwahati (Assam)

April 22- Gangtok (Sikkim)

The festival is powered by JK Tyre & Industries and is taking the thrill of performance-driven action to new heights with a focused tour in the Northeast region, the release said.

The JK Tyre National Racing Championship (JKNRC)--is now in its 28th consecutive year and has grown into a premier platform for nurturing racing talent from across the country.

Padma Shri awardee and India's first Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan and Gaurav Gill, India's first motorsport athlete to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award--besides many others are proud prodigies of JK Tyre, the release said.