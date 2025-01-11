Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday, January 11 that Indian Railways has developed the world’s most powerful hydrogen-powered train engine, a significant achievement in the global push for sustainable transport technologies.

Speaking at the plenary session, titled Green Connections: Diaspora’s Contribution to Sustainable Development during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, Vaishnaw highlighted that only four countries currently manufacture hydrogen-powered train engines. He noted that while these engines typically generate 500 to 600 horsepower, the indigenously developed Indian engine boasts an impressive 1,200 horsepower, the highest output in its category.

Vaishnaw revealed that the first trial run of the hydrogen-powered train is slated to take place soon in Haryana on the Jind-Sonipat route. Although the engine has been completed, ongoing system integration work is required before the trial.

The minister also emphasized the transformative potential of hydrogen technology, suggesting its adaptability for other transport systems, such as trucks and tugboats. "Indigenously developed technology opens doors for derivative applications across various sectors," he stated.

Vaishnaw further stressed the importance of self-reliance, urging domestic production of value chain components to strengthen India’s technological ecosystem. He expressed confidence that this breakthrough will propel the country towards greater innovation and self-sufficiency in sustainable transportation technologies.



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