The Indian Railways has extended the services of two pairs of special trains, aiming to accommodate the extra rush of passengers.

The extension is expected to benefit wait-listed passengers on these routes.

To clear the extra rush of passengers, it has been decided to continue the services of two pairs of special trains with no. 07046/07047 (Secunderabad - Dibrugarh Secunderabad) and train no. 07030/07029 (Secunderabad Agartala Secunderabad). These trains will run with the existing days of service, timings and stoppages.

The service of train no. 07046 (Secunderabad Dibrugarh) special has been extended from 1 April till 13 May, 2024 to run on every Monday. In return direction, the service of the train no. 07047 (Dibrugarh - Secunderabad) special has been extended from 4 April till 16" May, 2024 to run on every Thursday.



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Similarly, the service of train no. 07030 (Secunderabad - Agartala) has been extended from 1st April till 24th June, 2024 to run on every Monday. In return direction, the service of the train no. 07029 (Agartala Secunderabad) special has been extended from 5th April till 28 June, 2024 to run on every Friday. The additional stoppage at Jalpaiguri Road station provided for both the trains shall be continued along with the extension.

Moreover, one way special train no. 05013 (Gorakhpur Dimapur) is scheduled for a single trip to depart from Gorakhpur at 19:50 hrs on 28th March, 2024 to clear the festive rush. The train will arrive at its destination of Dimapur on Saturday at 03:45 hrs.

The extension of these train services will benefit wait-listed passengers of other trains in those routes. The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at the IRCTC website and social media platforms of N. F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.