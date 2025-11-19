Indian, South African cricket teams arrive in Guwahati ahead of Second Test on November 22

Guwahati buzzed with excitement on Wednesday, November 19 evening as both the Indian and South African cricket teams arrived in the city ahead of the high-stakes second Test match scheduled for November 22. The teams landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, where tight security and eager fans marked their arrival.



Airport authorities confirmed that both squads proceeded directly to the Radisson Blu Hotel, where they will unwind and prepare for the upcoming clash.



The upcoming match holds significant importance for Team India, which trails the series after a disappointing loss in the first Test in Kolkata. The defeat has placed additional pressure on the Rohit Sharma-led side as they look to level the series.



The second Test will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Sarusajai, which is undergoing final preparations to host thousands of cricket enthusiasts. Officials from the Assam Cricket Association said the venue is ready to welcome fans for what promises to be a thrilling encounter.