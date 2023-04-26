Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV on April 25 appealed to Gauhati High Court to dismiss the complaint filed by expelled Assam Congress Youth leader Angkita Dutta.

This comes after the national youth leader of the Congress party was summoned by both the Guwahati Police Department and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in response to a case of alleged harassment filed by Angkita Dutta.

A notice was dispatched to Srinivas by Guwahati Police summoning him to show up on May 2, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election that is scheduled to take place on May 10, for addressing regarding the harassment case filed by former Assam Pradesh Youth Congress leader, Angkita Dutta at the police headquarters.

Moitrayee Deka, additional deputy commissioner of police (East Guwahati), issued a notice on April 23 directing the Youth Congress national president to refrain from future offenses and not tamper with the case's evidence.

He was also asked in the notice not to make any threats, promises, or inducements to anyone who knew the details of the case.

According to the notification he should show up under the steady gaze of the court at whatever point required, will have to join in the investigation of the case and coordinate in the examination, will unveil the real factors honestly and will deliver all significant reports required.

In addition, the notice stated that he would be required to fully cooperate and would not permit the destruction of any evidence essential to the case's trial.

“Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest under section 41A (3) and (4) of CrPC,” the notice read.

Also read : Congress will realize that my allegations were true, says expelled party leader Angkita Dutta