The cruise will sail from Varanasi to Dibrugarh in the longest river journey of 50 days covering 27 river systems and visit over 50 tourist sites including World Heritage Sites.

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that India’s first ever river ship - Ganga Vilas - will bring the country’s longest river cruise between the historic cities of Varanasi in UP and Dibrugarh in Assam. The cruise is likely to be in operation from January next year.

The longest river cruise will traverse 27 river systems covering a distance of more than 3200 kilometres, including visits to as many as 50 tourist sites including World Heritage Sites.

The journey will be completed in 50 days.

The Ganga Vilas cruise will start from Varanasi on river Ganga (NW 1) in UP from January 2022; move through Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBRP) and reach Bogibeel on river Brahmaputra (NW2) in Dibrugarh, Assam by March 2023.