In what is being described as the largest seizure of its kind in India, the Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully rescued 202 Common Sand Boas during a major anti-smuggling operation in Assam's Dhubri district. The reptiles, protected under Indian wildlife laws, were intercepted on Thursday by personnel of the BSF’s 66 Battalion at Ghewmari near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

BSF troops stationed at the Sealdah Border Outpost apprehended two suspects, Arif Mal and Talib Mal, both brothers and residents of Marakpur village in Habra, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, while the duo were seen roaming around suspiciously along the border area. The duo was caught following a search wherein the Sand Boas were found concealed in sacks and recovered thenafter.



It needs mention here, the Sand Boa is a protected reptile which is not endemic to northeast India or even Bangladesh. The reptiles are commonly sighted in Western and Southern part of India. Suspicion rises of a major network linked to this wildlife trafficking, which is a major concern in wildlife history.

Initial investigations have revealed that the accused, who claim to lead a nomadic lifestyle, had been staying at a lodge in Dhubri town for several days. The scale of the seizure has raised alarms among wildlife enforcement agencies, suggesting the operation may be part of a larger smuggling syndicate that spans across state lines and possibly international routes.

BSF officials emphasized that their swift action not only saved the reptiles from being trafficked, likely for illegal trade in exotic pets and traditional medicine markets, but also dealt a significant blow to organized wildlife crime in the region.

"This is a major success in our continued efforts to curb wildlife smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border," a senior BSF officer said, adding that further investigations are underway to dismantle the entire network.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force has pledged to intensify its crackdown on wildlife traffickers operating in the sensitive border districts, signaling stronger surveillance and coordination with wildlife crime agencies in the coming days.