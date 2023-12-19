As the time for the Lok Sabha elections approaches, the role of political parties has increased.

Slamming the saffron party, Bhupen Kumar Borah, president Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has raised concerns about India's constitution if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha polls.

According to him, the 2024 Lok Sabha election is not only an election but also an attempt to save the Constitution of India.

"In this election, if NDA somehow wins, we won't be able to find India's constitution...BJP tried to seek appreciation by giving Orunodoi financial aid on the otherhand, they sold singers' tickets for Rs 1 lakh in Guwahati... their divsion is only Hindu-Muslim"



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Further, the Congress leader asserted that in Assam 33 per cent of the population is still living below the poverty line, BJP is playing politics.

"BJP does not have any model or agenda to uplift the people of the state who are living below the poverty line," Borah added.

Borah stated that the opposition party in Assam has come together as the BJP party has not kept its promises during the elections and a conference of 15 political parties will be held on December 27, 2023, at Chapar in Dhubri.