India’s ‘Elephant Doctor’, Padma Shri Dr Kushal Konwar Sarma honoured with prestigious lifetime achievement recognition

Padma Shri awardee Dr Kushal Konwar Sarma, globally acclaimed as India’s foremost elephant doctor and serving as Professor and Head of the Department of Surgery and Radiology at the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, was conferred with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Balipara Foundation in a ceremony held today at Vivanta.

The recognition celebrates Dr. Sarma’s extraordinary and decades-long contribution to wildlife conservation, particularly his pioneering work in elephant healthcare, rescue operations and conflict mitigation across Assam and beyond.

This accolade comes close on the heels of another significant honour. Recently, the International Humane Society of the USA recognised Dr. Sarma’s outstanding contributions to animal welfare by awarding him a special commemorative medal. Notably, the medal is engraved on a piece of sandstone sourced from the historic Capitol Building, the seat of the U.S. Congress — an honour marking only the most distinguished contributions to global humanitarian and wildlife efforts.

Dr. Sarma’s unwavering dedication to the protection and treatment of elephants has earned him both national and international acclaim. Over the years, he has treated thousands of elephants, led major wildlife rescue missions and played a crucial role in shaping conservation strategies in Northeast India.

The honours bestowed upon him reaffirm his status as one of the most respected wildlife veterinarians of the country, while highlighting the growing global recognition of his impactful work.