'India's fastest-growing state': Assam CM briefs President Murmu on growth journey

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 3 met President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her on the state's economic progress, development priorities and plans to sustain growth in the coming years.

The meeting was Sarma's first interaction with the President since assuming office for a second consecutive term as Chief Minister.

Sharing details on the social media platform X, Sarma said he updated the President on Assam's development trajectory and sought her guidance for the government's future initiatives.

"Meeting Hon'ble President is always an inspiring experience, and her words act as an encouragement in our path of public service," Sarma said.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister informed the President about Assam's growth momentum and the government's strategy to build on recent gains in economic development, infrastructure and public welfare.

"After assuming office for the second time, I briefed her on Assam's ongoing growth journey as India's fastest-growing state and how we plan to take this momentum forward," he said.

Sarma added that he sought the President's blessings and guidance to continue the state's development agenda. "I sought her blessings and guidance to continue our journey of public welfare and development," he said.

The meeting comes as the Assam government continues efforts to attract investment, strengthen infrastructure and expand public services across the state.

Earlier in the day, Sarma announced progress towards the establishment of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati following discussions with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister said a meeting held on Tuesday focused on finalising the contours of the proposed campus, which is expected to bolster higher education infrastructure in Assam.

"Assam will become East India's next education hub, and we are trying to get the best possible institutions here. Today I had a very good meeting with Hon'ble Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji on finalising the contours of the IIM-Guwahati campus," Sarma wrote on X.

The proposed IIM Guwahati forms part of the state government's broader plan to position Assam as a major education and research destination in eastern India by attracting leading academic institutions.