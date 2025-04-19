Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that construction of the Tata Group’s landmark semiconductor manufacturing unit in Jagiroad is progressing at full speed, with the first “Made in India” chips expected to roll out by the end of 2025.

The first structural column has already been erected, with 400 more to follow as the state pushes ahead to shape one of India’s most ambitious tech infrastructures.

Earlier in February 2025, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the semiconductor plant in Assam’s Morigaon district has created an entire ecosystem, attracting investment interest from multiple countries.

Speaking at a session on semiconductors, the minister for railways, electronics and information technology said the setting up of the semiconductor assembly unit at Morigaon will position Assam as a major hub and very soon, another such unit will be set up in the state.



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Several companies from Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan are expected to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and set up offices near the semiconductor plant, he added.

"Apart from semiconductors, Assam will soon have manufacturing units for mobile phones and electronics, further boosting the state’s industrial landscape," he said.

The decision to set up the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) University was taken a few months ago at Jagiroad on encroached railway land, the minister said.