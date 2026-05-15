India’s first satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle released at Kaziranga

On the occasion of Endangered Species Day, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that India’s first satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle has been released at Kaziranga National Park, describing it as a significant step in wildlife conservation efforts.

Sharing the development on X, the Assam Chief Minister said the initiative marked a major milestone for the country’s conservation and scientific wildlife monitoring programmes.

“A first for India at Kaziranga! Marking #EndangeredSpeciesDay, the country’s 1st satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle was released in Kaziranga, a major step for wildlife conservation,” Sarma wrote.

He further described the development as a proud moment for Assam and reiterated the state government’s commitment towards protecting biodiversity and safeguarding endangered species inhabiting the forests and wetlands of the state.

The satellite-tagging initiative is expected to help researchers and forest officials scientifically monitor the movement, habitat usage and behavioural patterns of the endangered turtle species, aiding long-term conservation planning and ecological research.

Ganges softshell turtle is a freshwater turtle species found in river systems of the Indian subcontinent and is considered vulnerable due to habitat degradation, pollution and illegal hunting in several regions.

The move further strengthens Assam’s ongoing wildlife conservation efforts, particularly at Kaziranga, which is globally known for its rich biodiversity and protected ecosystems.