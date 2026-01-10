India’s PM will always be Hindu, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 10 made a strong assertion on the religious identity of India’s political leadership while addressing the media, stating that although the Constitution places no restriction on who can become the Prime Minister, the country’s civilisational character would ensure that the post remains occupied by a Hindu.

“There is no constitutional bar. Anybody can become the Prime Minister of India,” Sarma said.

However, he went on to add that India is fundamentally a Hindu nation rooted in Hindu civilisation, and expressed confidence that the Prime Minister of the country would always be a Hindu.

The Chief Minister’s remarks underline his view of India as a civilisation state rather than merely a political entity, reflecting a broader ideological position often articulated by leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, a high-level review meeting was held on January 10, to assess preparedness for the proposed visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Assam’s Kaliabor on January 18, with officials reviewing arrangements related to key programme components scheduled during the public meeting.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is slated to lay the foundation stone of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, a flagship infrastructure project with an estimated cost of Rs 6,957 crore.

The project will be implemented by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. An audio-visual presentation showcasing the major features of the project will follow the foundation stone laying ceremony.

The Kaziranga Elevated Corridor is part of the four-laning of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh stretch of NH-37 (new NH-715). The project includes around 34.45 km of elevated, wildlife-friendly corridors, along with bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat. Designed in accordance with directions of the Court and recommendations of the Wildlife Institute of India, the project aims to improve connectivity between Central and Upper Assam while ensuring protection of the rich biodiversity of Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The construction period of the project is 36 months.

The programme will also feature the virtual flagging off of two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, Dibrugarh to Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) and Kamakhya to Rohtak, by the Prime Minister.