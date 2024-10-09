Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman, clinched the Hisar constituency seat in Haryana's Assembly elections, securing her position as a formidable political force. Running as an independent candidate, Jindal won by a margin of 19,000 votes, receiving a total of 49,231 votes after 12 rounds of counting. Her nearest rival, Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rara, garnered 30,290 votes, while Kamal Gupta of the BJP, the incumbent MLA, trailed significantly with 17,385 votes.

In her victory statement, Jindal expressed confidence in the current BJP government and pledged to support their initiatives for the development of Hisar, emphasizing her commitment to the constituency's progress.

Savitri Jindal, renowned not just for her wealth but also for her substantial influence, has a remarkable journey that has captivated the nation. Born on March 20, 1950, in Tinsukia, Assam, Jindal’s early life was far removed from the spheres of business and politics. Her trajectory shifted dramatically in the 1970s when she married O P Jindal, the founder of the Jindal Group and a prominent political figure in Haryana. The couple had nine children, including four sons—Prithviraj, Sajjan, Ratan, and Naveen Jindal—though details about their five daughters remain scarce in public discourse.

Jindal's educational background is limited in public knowledge; it is reported that she completed her schooling in Assam and holds a diploma from Assam University. However, comprehensive details about her academic pursuits are largely absent from media coverage.

The turning point in her life came in 2005 when her husband tragically died in a helicopter crash, leaving Savitri at a pivotal moment. At 55, she not only assumed control of the family business but also stepped into the political arena, skillfully continuing her husband’s legacy while establishing her own identity as a leader.

As the chairperson of the O P Jindal Group, she has been instrumental in driving significant growth. Under her leadership, major companies such as JSW Steel, Jindal Saw Limited, and Jindal Steel and Power have flourished, with her strategic vision leading to a quadrupling of the group's turnover and earning her considerable respect in both business and political circles.

Jindal’s political career began shortly after her husband's passing, when she won a by-election for the Hisar Assembly seat. She later served as a minister in Bhupinder Singh Hooda's government, overseeing vital portfolios such as revenue, disaster management, and urban development. After a successful re-election in 2009, she faced defeat in 2014. However, her return as an independent candidate in 2024 signals her unwavering determination to influence the political landscape of Haryana once again.

Savitri Jindal’s victory not only highlights her personal resilience and political acumen but also underscores her ongoing commitment to the people of Hisar, setting the stage for a new chapter in her illustrious career.