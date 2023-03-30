Though the results of the 'MasterChef India' are still awaited officially, we at IndiaTodayNE can hardly wait for our very first masterclass chef with MasterChef winner 2023 from Assam.

IndiaTodayNE spoke to the cooking-based reality show, Masterchef Season 7 judge Ranveer Brar where he talked about his experience in judging the top chefs of India, especially from Assam- Nayan and Santa.

How was Masterchef season 7?

Season 7 has been very different and amazing. I’ve seen the audience passionately connecting to various contestants in so many ways; the response has been overwhelming. There’s a great sense of energy this time and it reflects in the way the audience has been batting for their favourite contestants. Never have the audience been so out and vocal in support as they have been this season.

Also Read: Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia wins MasterChef India Season 7, claim sources

Tell us about the journey of Assam contestants Nayan and Santa?

Santa ji comes with a very humble upbringing and a rooted value system. What stands out for me is her willingness to never give up and allow herself to soak in every challenge. Her journey from a home cook to a Masterchef finalist has been very inspiring and incredible.

Nayanjyoti is truly a representation of a small-town boy who comes with a very clean, no-baggage kind of cooking. I often tell him, I hope ‘tumko bade sheher ki hawa na lage’.

Please share Nayan's positive traits that made him the winner

He is very silently passionate about what he does. His cooking is clean, he is a perfectionist in his own way and his focus reflects in his detail, which is commendable.

Tell us about how Suvarna represented Maharashtrian cuisine as the cha queen

Spices are one of the greatest identities of Indian cuisine, with each regional and hyper-regional cuisine having its spice blends even. For someone to represent a regional cuisine, through their connection with the spices of that region, the way Suvarna ji has done, made us connect with her cooking even better.

With few hours left before the curtains to the popular cooking show MasterChef India Season 7 draws to a closure, Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia has already been announced as the winner, as per reliable sources.

After weeks of nail-biting challenges and emotional breakdowns with the ouster of many talented cooks, Assam’s Nayanjyoti managed to reach the ladder after crossing each of the hurdles during his journey in the cooking show.

Nayan, who was spotted by celebrated chef Vikas Khanna, is a self-trained cook, whose Instagram handle spoke of his keen interest and passion for the culinary field.

It was Vikas Khanna who persuaded Nayan’s father to allow him to follow his passion for cooking despite his opposition.

Earlier, a picture of Nayanjyoti holding the trophy and dressed in the "MasterChef coat" was shared on the show’s fan page, raising curiosity among the viewers about whether he has been crowned as the winner of the show.

Nayanjyoti has had a journey of his own on MasterChef, where he performed exceptionally well in some challenges while finishing last in others.