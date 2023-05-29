In a unified effort to restore peace and stability in Manipur, more than 5,000 individuals representing various Indigenous communities from Assam participated in a Peace Rally held in Hojai. The rally, organized by the All Assam Manipuri Students' Union (AAMSU) in collaboration with several other organizations, aimed to draw the attention of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, towards the escalating crisis in Manipur.

Expressing deep grief and concern, the organizers emphasized the gravity of the unfolding events in Manipur. The unabated violence and its devastating impact on the lives of ordinary people are seen as clear indicators of the Administration's failure to maintain law and order. Despite the heavy presence of state and union security personnel, the ongoing incidents of arson and unrest demand an urgent review of the prevailing situation with unwavering determination and political wisdom to bring back normalcy and tranquility to Manipur.

The memorandum presented to Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of instilling confidence in the citizens by upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety of lives and properties. The organizers called upon the government to address the artificial inflation of essential commodity prices by business communities and stockists, which further burdens the people of Manipur. They also urged the Prime Minister's Office to investigate any potential involvement of foreign nationals in the violence and political developments.

Another significant concern highlighted in the memorandum was the continuous trafficking of narcotics and the alarming destruction of forests in the region. The organizations expressed deep worry over the long-term consequences for future generations and emphasized the need to ascertain whether narco-terrorism is linked to mass deforestation, particularly for poppy plantations in Manipur and other northeastern states.

The memorandum also drew attention to the socio-cultural and political challenges faced by indigenous communities in the entire northeastern region. The unchecked influx of people from neighboring countries has resulted in a demographic shift that poses a severe threat to the survival of indigenous populations. The marginalization of indigenous people, especially in terms of economic development and opportunities, due to the presence of illegal infiltrators, was highlighted as a pressing issue that requires the highest level of attention from the country's leadership.

The organizations urgently appealed to the Prime Minister to visit Manipur during these challenging times. They believe that his visit and intervention will play a crucial role in resolving the ongoing conflict, restoring peace, and winning the hearts of the people of Manipur.