Indigenous Muslims back BJP, donate Rs 11,000 to party fund during Ramadan: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, on March 6 said that members of the indigenous Muslim community in the state fully support the Bharatiya Janata Party and have contributed to the party’s election fund.

Addressing a gathering at Rangoli Pathar in Naharkatia under Dibrugarh district, Sarma said the indigenous Muslim community had donated Rs 11,000 towards the BJP’s election fund as a gesture of support.

“Our indigenous Muslim community fully supports the BJP in Assam, and we have witnessed the same here. Members of this community have contributed Rs 11,000 to the party’s election fund, for which I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma also noted that the contribution came during the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims observe fasting and prayers. He expressed hope that the community would continue to pray and extend their blessings to the party.

“This is the month of Ramadan, and everyone is observing fasts. I hope everyone prays and blesses the BJP party,” he added.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came during his visit to the Naharkatia area as political activity intensifies in Assam ahead of the upcoming elections.