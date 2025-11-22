Indigenous vs Miya Muslim narrative will shape 2026 polls: Assam BJP

The Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party on November 22 declared that the 2026 Assembly election will be defined by what it described as a political contest between the state’s indigenous communities and Muslims of East Bengal-origin.

The party said Assam’s “secure future” is closely linked to this electoral equation.

The assertion was made in a press release issued from Vajpayee Bhawan and signed by BJP media panellist Dilip Kumar Sharma. The statement said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has undertaken “unprecedented steps” to protect indigenous Assamese people, succeeding in areas where no government in the past 77 years since Independence had acted.

The party highlighted what it called landmark achievements under the current government, including the recognition of Assamese as a classical language, efforts to bring the historic Vrindavani Vastra back to the state, the establishment of Sukapha University and a university named after freedom fighter Kanaklata Barua, the construction of a grand statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat, and securing UNESCO World Heritage recognition for the Charaideo Maidams.

Sharma accused previous Congress governments of prioritising the appeasement of Muslims of East Bengal-origin and failing to advance the interests of indigenous groups. The statement praised the government’s actions against child marriage, “love jihad,” and “land jihad,” describing them as major steps toward safeguarding Assamese identity.

The BJP also credited the Sarma government for its firm stand against infiltration, claiming that illegal migrants are being pushed back to Bangladesh daily and that encroachment on government, sattra, forest, waterbody, PG/BG and VGR lands has been curbed. According to the party, more than 1,30,000 bighas of encroached land have been cleared, signalling a “secure future” for Assam.

Sharma said these issues will strongly influence voter sentiment ahead of the 2026 polls and that the BJP will approach the election grounded in its twin focus on rapid development and the protection of indigenous communities.

The statement also noted a series of high-level strategy meetings held over the past two days, attended by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State President Dilip Saikia, Assam BJP in-charge Harish Dwivedi, and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita.

Senior leaders, district in-charges, co-in-charges, spokespersons, panellists, and constituency coordinators were also present. The party said these meetings marked the beginning of its full-scale preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.