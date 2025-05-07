An IndiGo flight from Delhi was forced to abort its landing at Guwahati airport on Wednesday after a sudden change in wind direction, a passenger onboard said.

Flight 6E 2038, an Airbus A321, was on final approach when the aircraft unexpectedly pulled up and initiated a go-around. According to the passenger, the captain announced that the landing was called off due to shifting wind conditions that made it unsafe to touch down at that moment.

The aircraft circled the area before making a second attempt and landed safely at 12:51 pm. There were no injuries or reported incidents during the manoeuvre. IndiGo has not issued an official statement regarding the aborted landing.

Go-arounds, though uncommon, are standard safety procedures employed by pilots when landing conditions are not ideal.