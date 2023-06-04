An Indigo flight no 6E 2652 coming from Chennai to Dibrugarh made an emergency landing at Guwahati on June 4, morning.



The flight was scheduled to arrive at Dibrugarh airport at 9.40 am.

As per reports, all passengers on board the flight are safe.

Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Dibrugarh MLA Prashanta Phukan, Duliajan MLA Teros Gowala were also traveling in the Indigo flight no. 6E 2652 from Guwahati to Dibrugarh.

There were 180 passengers traveling in the flight with full capacity.

Indigo has announced cancellation of the flight no. 6E2652 (Ghy-Dib) and 6E 119 from Dibrugarh on 4th Jun' 23 due to operational reasons.

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