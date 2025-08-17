IndiGo flight with Assam Minister onboard makes sudden ‘go around’ at Guwahati airport, lands safely

Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Dibrugarh to Guwahati, including Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, experienced a moment of suspense on Sunday when the aircraft made a sudden ‘go around’ maneuver just seconds before landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport.

Airline officials confirmed that the incident, involving flight 6E-187, was a standard safety procedure and posed no risk to those onboard. “A go-around is absolutely a normal phenomenon during landing if the pilot faces any issue. It allows the pilot to make another approach, ensuring the safety of passengers. There is nothing to worry about,” a company source said.

The Airbus successfully landed on its second attempt and later continued on its onward journey after completing necessary formalities, airport authorities confirmed.

A ‘go around’—also known as a missed approach or aborted landing—is an established aviation safety procedure. It can be initiated by the pilot or directed by air traffic control in situations such as unstable approach, runway obstructions, or adverse weather conditions.

Officials reiterated that there was no impact on the aircraft or passengers, and the maneuver underscored the emphasis on safety in aviation operations.