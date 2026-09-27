IndiGo Guwahati-Bengaluru flight makes 'abnormal runway' contact amid gusty winds, passengers safe

An IndiGo aircraft operating flight 6E 6542 from Guwahati to Bengaluru experienced an “abnormal runway contact” while landing at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru amid gusty weather conditions, the airline said on Sunday, September 27.

According to an IndiGo spokesperson, all passengers and crew members on board the aircraft were safe and had disembarked following the incident.

“In line with standard operating procedures, all relevant authorities were informed, and the aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks,” the spokesperson said.

The airline said the aircraft would resume operations after the completion of the required checks and securing necessary clearances.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, according to the airline.