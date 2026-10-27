Assam’s international air connectivity received a boost on October 27 with the launch of IndiGo’s direct flight service between Guwahati and Bangkok, opening a non-stop air link between the Northeast and Thailand’s capital.

The inauguration was marked by a ceremonial lamp lighting and the handover of boarding passes at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. Airport officials, airline representatives and other stakeholders attended the event.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the launch, describing the new service as a step towards expanding global connectivity and strengthening Guwahati’s position as a travel and tourism hub.

In a post on X, Sarma said the direct flight service was part of the broader Act East policy framework, which seeks to strengthen India’s engagement with Southeast Asia.

The new connection is expected to provide travellers from Assam and other northeastern states with more convenient access to Bangkok, a major international destination for tourism, business and onward travel.

The launch also marks another step in efforts to position Guwahati as a regional gateway connecting the Northeast with Southeast Asia.