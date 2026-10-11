IndiGo launches direct Guwahati-Itanagar flights, daily service from October 25
IndiGo has started direct flights between Guwahati and Donyi Polo Airport near Itanagar. The service will run daily from October 25, improving regional and onward connectivity.
- The route connects Assam and Arunachal Pradesh through Donyi Polo Airport
- Flights currently operate five days weekly on Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
- Revised winter schedule will expand operations to all seven days from October
IndiGo has launched a direct flight service between Guwahati in Assam and Donyi Polo Airport near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh to improve air connectivity between the two northeastern states.
The airline currently operates the service five days a week — Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It will increase the frequency to daily flights from October 25 under its revised winter schedule, according to an official statement issued on October 11.
The new route aims to address the long-standing demand for a direct air link between the two cities, offering passengers a more convenient travel option.
The service will also improve onward connectivity for travellers from the region to major metropolitan and commercial centres across the country, including Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur and Lucknow.
IndiGo, the country's largest airline, said the service is part of its efforts to strengthen regional air connectivity and provide passengers in the Northeast with better access to destinations across India.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today