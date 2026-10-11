IndiGo launches direct Guwahati-Itanagar flights, daily service from October 25

IndiGo has launched a direct flight service between Guwahati in Assam and Donyi Polo Airport near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh to improve air connectivity between the two northeastern states.

The airline currently operates the service five days a week — Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It will increase the frequency to daily flights from October 25 under its revised winter schedule, according to an official statement issued on October 11.

The new route aims to address the long-standing demand for a direct air link between the two cities, offering passengers a more convenient travel option.

The service will also improve onward connectivity for travellers from the region to major metropolitan and commercial centres across the country, including Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur and Lucknow.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, said the service is part of its efforts to strengthen regional air connectivity and provide passengers in the Northeast with better access to destinations across India.