IndiGo to launch morning New Delhi–Silchar flight service via Guwahati from Sept 20

The Assam Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced that IndiGo will launch a new morning flight service from New Delhi to Silchar via Guwahati starting September 20, 2025.

Barak Valley Development Minister Kaushik Rai said the service has been introduced under the initiative of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to improve connectivity and convenience for the people of Barak Valley.

Taking to his official X handle, the minister extended gratitude to the Assam chief minister for "for considering the needs of the people of Barak Valley and arranging an additional flight."

“Under the initiative of the Honorable Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, for the convenience of the people of Barak Valley, a new morning Indigo flight service from New Delhi to Silchar via Guwahati will commence from September 20, 2025,” Rai said in a post on his official X handle.

He also expressed gratitude to IndiGo Airlines for arranging the additional service.

The move is expected to significantly benefit travellers to and from Barak Valley, amid persistent issues with road and rail connectivity in the region.