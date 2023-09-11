A passenger travelling on IndiGo flight 6E 5319 between Mumbai-Guwahati was handed over to the Guwahati police on arrival, after receiving a complaint from another passenger for alleged sexual harassment.

An FIR has been filed by the complainant with the local police and we will provide assistance in their investigation, where required: IndiGo Spokesperson.

The airline, however, did not share any specific details about the incident.



Also Read: Assam: BJP worker offloaded due to poor conditions at Silchar airport, authorities claim misconduct

Earlier a passenger, identified as Sujit Kumar Das Choudhury, and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was offloaded from a Kolkata-bound Alliance Air flight on September 4.

The incident has sparked controversy with conflicting accounts of the reason behind his removal from the flight.

Sujit Das Choudhury, who hails from Silchar, shared his perspective on the incident. He stated, "The aircraft in which I was traveling, I didn't feel comfortable. There was no AC, and it was in poor condition, which is why I decided to disembark from the flight." Choudhury also questioned the claims made by airport authorities, saying, "Is there any video evidence to support these claims? Many passengers on the flight can attest that the conditions were subpar, and some of them also chose to deplane."

P.K. Gorai, an official from the Airport Authority of India (AAI), offered a different account of the incident. According to Gorai, Choudhury was offloaded from the Alliance Air flight due to unruly behavior. He alleged that Choudhury violated standard protocol by continuing to use his cellphone during take-off, despite repeated requests from the crew to turn it off. An altercation ensued between Choudhury and the crew members, leading to allegations of misconduct. Gorai claimed, "At one point, he started threatening the air hostess and said he had the ability to buy the flight and even her."