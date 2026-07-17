IndiGo to operate exclusively from Guwahati Airport's Terminal 2 from July 20

IndiGo will shift all its flight operations to the newly inaugurated Terminal 2 (T2) at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati from 12.01 am on July 20, airport authorities announced on July 17.

With the transition, all IndiGo arrivals and departures will operate exclusively from Terminal 2, marking a major milestone in the phased operationalisation of the airport's new integrated terminal.

Airport authorities said the move is aimed at offering passengers a more seamless travel experience through enhanced facilities, improved operational efficiency and world-class passenger amenities to meet the region's growing air travel demand.

Inspired by Assam's cultural heritage, the new terminal features a distinctive bamboo-themed architectural design and incorporates modern infrastructure with sustainable design principles. The terminal has also received international recognition for its architectural excellence, positioning it among India's most modern airport terminals.

Passengers travelling on IndiGo flights from July 20 onwards have been advised to report directly to Terminal 2 for check-in, security screening and boarding.

To ensure a smooth transition, the airport has deployed comprehensive passenger assistance measures, including clear wayfinding signage, information displays and on-ground support staff.

The airport authorities said the migration of IndiGo's operations reinforces Guwahati Airport's commitment to enhancing connectivity and delivering an improved passenger experience as the gateway to Northeast India.

Passengers have been advised to check their flight details with IndiGo before travelling and to arrive at the airport well in advance of their scheduled departure.