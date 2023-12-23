As we bid farewell to 2023, the Northeast region of India emerges as a beacon of pride with remarkable individuals leaving remarkable mark on the national and global stage. Here's a glimpse into the achievements that have brought laurels to the region:

1. Nidhi Sharma and Chayan Dutta (Assam)

Nidhi Sharma and Chayan Dutta

Hailing from Tinsukia and Lakhimpur town, Nidhi Sharma and Chayan Dutta played pivotal roles in the Chandrayaan 2 and 3 missions. Their contributions to the Landing Control Centre at ISRO's Sriharikota facility have showcased the region's prowess in space exploration.

2. Priyanka Das Rajkakati (Assam)

Priyanka Das Rajkakati

Priyanka Das Rajkakati, an epitome of grace and intellect from Assam, graced a special dinner at the Louvre museum in Paris, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Her journey to Antarctica, promoting 'AwesomeAssam,' further reinforces her commitment to showcasing the cultural richness of the Northeast on a global platform.

3. Elvis Ali Hazarika (Assam)

Elvis Ali Hazarika

Assam's ace swimmer, Elvis Ali Hazarika, etched his name in history by becoming the first person from the Northeast to cross the English Channel both ways. His 78 km relay swim from England's Hampshire to Calais in France in 31 hours is a testament to his unparalleled determination and skill.

4. Dr. Raghu Ningthoujam (Manipur)

Dr. Raghu Ningthoujam

Dr. Raghu Ningthoujam, a scientist from Manipur, played a crucial role in India's historic moon mission, Chandrayaan 3. Hailing from Thanga in Bishnupur district, Dr. Ningthoujam exemplifies the scientific acumen thriving in the Northeast.

5. Dr. Pranami Chakravarty (Assam)

Dr. Pranami Chakravarty

In a historic feat, Dr. Pranami Chakravarty became the first woman from Assam to conquer the monumental 100-mile run at THE BORDER event in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, showcasing the endurance and determination of Northeastern athletes.

6. Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka (Assam)

Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka

Assam's Cotton University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, gained international acclaim by being included in the prestigious list of the World's Top 2% Scientists by Elsevier. His recognition reflects the academic excellence flourishing in the region.

7. Largest Bihu Dance (Assam)

Largest Bihu Dance

Assam set a new record with the largest Bihu dance, featuring 11,298 participants in Guwahati on April 14, 2023. The ancient harvesting festival came to life with the vibrant display of culture, dance, and music.

8. Amrit Brikshya Andolan Drive (Assam)

Amrit Brikshya Andolan Drive

Assam earned nine Guinness World Records certificates for the Amrit Brikshya Andolan drive, planting a staggering 1,11,17,781 seedlings of commercially valuable tree species across the state in a single day. The state's commitment to environmental conservation garnered global recognition.

9. Faith In Action Martial Arts Academy (Nagaland)

Faith In Action Martial Arts Academy

On July 5, 2023, the Faith In Action Martial Arts Academy from Nagaland set a new Guinness World Record for the "highest assisted martial arts kick" on India's Got Talent. Their remarkable feat showcased the region's diverse talents.

10. Siddhartha Saha (Tripura)

Siddhartha Saha

Tripura banker Siddhartha Saha secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest display of quilled hearts, consisting of 25,551 items. His artistic prowess has not only adorned the record books but also highlighted the creative brilliance of the Northeast.