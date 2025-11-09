Indonesian election delegation visits Kamrup to study India’s electoral practices

As part of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) International Election Visitors’ Programme (IVEP) 2025, a delegation from the General Election Commission (KPU), Indonesia visited Kamrup district on Sunday, November 9 to gain insights into India’s robust and inclusive electoral system.

The delegation, comprising Idham Holik, Selly Harlini, Mario Valentinus Polukan, and Johan Teguh Lesmana, toured five polling stations under the 30 Hajo-Sualkuchi Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) to observe the on-ground management and technological integration in India’s election process.

Following the field visit, an interactive session was held at the PWD Inspection Bungalow, Amingaon, where Damudar Barman, Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, and Gayatree Sharma, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, presented a comprehensive overview of India’s election conduct, electoral roll preparation, and IT-enabled innovations that have enhanced transparency and efficiency in the voting process.

The session also provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange ideas on election management, capacity building, and voter participation initiatives.

Officials from Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro) districts participated in the programme, including Garga Mohan Das (ADC & ERO, Hajo-Sualkuchi), Moonmi Kalita (ADC & ERO, Kamalpur), Pranjit Kumar Deb (ADC & ERO, Chamaria), Debasis Goswami (Co-DC & ERO, Rangia), Priyanshu Bharadwaj (Co-DC & ERO, Boko–Chaygaon), Rashmi Baruah Gogoi (Co-DC & ERO, Palashbari), Dr Bhupali Kashyap (Election Officer, Kamrup), and Manash Jyoti Bora (Election Officer, Kamrup Metro), among others.

The visit highlighted India’s growing global role as a leader in democratic election management, with the IVEP initiative serving as a platform for cross-border learning and cooperation in strengthening electoral democracies worldwide.